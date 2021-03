Football

Premier League reaction - 'I was never in doubt' - Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool win for Alisson

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted the togetherness of the team had never been in doubt as the Reds halted a run of four defeats in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United on Sunday. Klopp hailed the victory as "very important" for Liverpool's hopes of staying in contact with the clubs at the top of the table.

