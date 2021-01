Football

Premier League reaction: Pep Guardiola admits Covid-19 protocols 'difficult' and praises Phil Foden

Pep Guardiola heaped praise on young striker Phil Foden after his goal gave Manchester City a 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion and propelled City up to third in the Premier League table. Guardiola admitted that the issue was "difficult", adding that he was not sure his players would be able to refrain from celebrating after scoring a goal.

00:01:00, 29 views, 2 hours ago