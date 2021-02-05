Football

Premier League reaction: Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea penalty takers - 'We found out who is capable'

After watching his side beat Tottenham Hotspur with a Jorginho penalty on Thursday, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel revealed that all his players had been practising spot-kicks against reserve goalkeeper Willy Caballero ahead of the game. Tuchel said that Jorginho and Mason Mount were the standouts from the penalty practice against reserve goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

