Premier League reaction - 'We have to get over this' - Ryan Mason on Tottenham's top-four slump

Reaction from Tottenham interim head coach Ryan Mason as the London club faces another season out of the UEFA Champions League after losing 3-1 at Leeds United on Saturday, two years to the day after reaching the final of Europe's elite competition. Their latest defeat leaves Tottenham five points from fourth place with three games of the Premier League season remaining and having played one more.

00:00:49, 3 hours ago