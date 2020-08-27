Midfielder Barry made 653 appearances in lengthy spells with Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton, scoring 53 goals.

He also made 53 appearances for England.

After almost a decade at Villa he joined City in 2009 and was part of the side that won the Premier League title in 2012.

Barry played a handful of games for West Bromwich Albion in last season's Championship promotion-winning campaign. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

