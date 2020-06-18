Football

Premier League restart: Harry Kane fit, will start against Manchester United, says Jose Mourinho

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Harry Kane

Image credit: Getty Images

ByPete Hall
an hour ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

Jose Mourinho revealed Harry Kane is fit and will start against Manchester United on Friday.

Kane has not featured at all for Tottenham since New Year's Day after tearing his hamstring against Southampton, but the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic has given Kane time to recuperate.

Football

Kane to start for Tottenham against Man Utd

42 MINUTES AGO

And with Spurs in need of the points in their quest for a top-four finish, Mourinho is wasting no time in blooding his star striker in Spurs' first game back on Friday night.

  • Premier League fixtures: Matchweeks 33-35 announced
  • The Warm-Up: The good, the bad and the ugly
Play Icon
WATCH

Champions League holds key to Kai Havertz future as Chelsea move closer to deal - Euro Papers

00:01:21

"He is working extremely well, I can tell you no problem he is going to start the game," Mourinho said.

Does he have 90 minutes, 80, 70, 60? I don't know. Only the game will tell us that.

"Is he in his top form? We don't know. It is not a little training session. He's had around six months without playing a football match, but he has worked extremely well, he is an amazing professional and is going to start tomorrow."

Football

Soccer-Pressure mounts on Sarri before Serie A even restarts

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Setien urges UEFA to let Barca face Napoli at Camp Nou

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Pearson has galvanised Watford, says Leicester boss Rodgers

20 MINUTES AGO
Football

Kane to start for Tottenham against Man Utd

42 MINUTES AGO
Football

Soccer-Pressure mounts on Sarri before Serie A even restarts

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Setien urges UEFA to let Barca face Napoli at Camp Nou

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Champions League holds key to Kai Havertz future as Chelsea move closer to deal - Euro Papers

00:01:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

00:01:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘White people need to apologise’ over treatment of black people says Pep Guardiola

00:01:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Eliteserien

Stunning volleys and shocking misses: The good and bad from the Eliteserien

00:01:07
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

16/06/2020 AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Formula 1

Hamilton surprised McLaren didn't split sooner

16/09/2017 AT 09:12
Formula 1

Toro Rosso negotiates three-year Honda deal

14/09/2017 AT 10:52
Football

Parker: Matic is another giant signing for United, but their key player is under 6ft

01/08/2017 AT 13:25
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Smith won't need further surgery on injury

15/06/2017 AT 13:41
Malaysian Grand Prix

Pirelli goes softer with Malaysian GP tyres

15/06/2017 AT 10:51
Wimbledon

Can Nadal challenge for a third Wimbledon title?

13/06/2017 AT 14:30
View more

What's On

Previous articleSky enjoy ratings boost with Premier League return
Next articleSetien urges UEFA to let Barca face Napoli at Camp Nou