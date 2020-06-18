Premier League restart: Harry Kane fit, will start against Manchester United, says Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho revealed Harry Kane is fit and will start against Manchester United on Friday.

Kane has not featured at all for Tottenham since New Year's Day after tearing his hamstring against Southampton, but the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic has given Kane time to recuperate.

And with Spurs in need of the points in their quest for a top-four finish, Mourinho is wasting no time in blooding his star striker in Spurs' first game back on Friday night.

"He is working extremely well, I can tell you no problem he is going to start the game," Mourinho said.

Does he have 90 minutes, 80, 70, 60? I don't know. Only the game will tell us that.

"Is he in his top form? We don't know. It is not a little training session. He's had around six months without playing a football match, but he has worked extremely well, he is an amazing professional and is going to start tomorrow."

