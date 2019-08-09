Premier League Results
Aug 9 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Friday (start times are BST) Liverpool (4) 4 Norwich City (0) 1 Saturday, August 10 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Manchester City (1230/1130) AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield United (1500/1400) Burnley v Southampton (1500/1400) Crystal Palace v Everton (1500/1400) Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500/1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (1730/1630) Sunday, August 11 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400/1300) Newcastle United v Arsenal (1400/1300) Manchester United v Chelsea (1630/1530)