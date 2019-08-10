Premier League Results
Aug 10 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) West Ham United (0) 0 Manchester City (1) 5 AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield United (15:00) Burnley v Southampton (15:00) Crystal Palace v Everton (15:00) Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00) Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (17:30) Sunday, August 11 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400/1300) Newcastle United v Arsenal (1400/1300) Manchester United v Chelsea (1630/1530)
