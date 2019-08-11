Premier League Results

By Reuters

57 minutes agoUpdated 54 minutes ago

Aug 11 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Leicester City (0) 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (0) 0 Newcastle United v Arsenal in play Manchester United v Chelsea (16:30)

