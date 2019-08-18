Premier League Results
Aug 18 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Sheffield United (0) 1 Crystal Palace (0) 0 Chelsea v Leicester City (16:30) Monday, August 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United (2000/1900) Friday, August 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Everton (2000/1900)
