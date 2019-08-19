Premier League Results
Aug 19 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Monday (start times are BST) Wolverhampton Wanderers (0) 1 Manchester United (1) 1 Friday, August 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Everton (2000/1900) Saturday, August 24 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v Chelsea (1230/1130) Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton (1500/1400) Manchester United v Crystal Palace (1500/1400) Sheffield United v Leicester City (1500/1400) Watford v West Ham United (1500/1400) Liverpool v Arsenal (1730/1630)
