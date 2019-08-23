Premier League Results
Aug 23 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Friday (start times are BST) Aston Villa (1) 2 Everton (0) 0 Saturday, August 24 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v Chelsea (1230/1130) Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton (1500/1400) Manchester United v Crystal Palace (1500/1400) Sheffield United v Leicester City (1500/1400) Watford v West Ham United (1500/1400) Liverpool v Arsenal (1730/1630) Sunday, August 25 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City (1400/1300) Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (1630/1530) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley (1630/1530)