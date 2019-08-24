Premier League Results
Aug 24 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Norwich City (2) 2 Chelsea (2) 3 Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton (15:00) Manchester United v Crystal Palace (15:00) Sheffield United v Leicester City (15:00) Watford v West Ham United
Aug 24 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Norwich City (2) 2 Chelsea (2) 3 Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton (15:00) Manchester United v Crystal Palace (15:00) Sheffield United v Leicester City (15:00) Watford v West Ham United (15:00) Liverpool v Arsenal (17:30) Sunday, August 25 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City (1400/1300) Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (1630/1530) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley (1630/1530)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react