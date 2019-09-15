Premier League Results
Sep 15 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) AFC Bournemouth (1) 3 Everton (1) 1 Watford v Arsenal (16:30) Monday, September 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v West Ham United (2000/1900) Friday, September 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Southampton v AFC Bournemouth (2000/1900)
