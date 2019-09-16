Premier League Results
Sep 16 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Monday (start times are BST) Aston Villa (0) 0 West Ham United (0) 0 Friday, September 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Southampton v AFC Bournemouth (2000/1900) Saturday, September 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1230/1130) Burnley v Norwich City (1500/1400)
Sep 16 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Monday (start times are BST) Aston Villa (0) 0 West Ham United (0) 0 Friday, September 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Southampton v AFC Bournemouth (2000/1900) Saturday, September 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1230/1130) Burnley v Norwich City (1500/1400) Everton v Sheffield United (1500/1400) Manchester City v Watford (1500/1400) Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion (1730/1630)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react