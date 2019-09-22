Premier League Results
Sep 22 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers in play West Ham United (1) 2 Manchester United (0) 0 Arsenal v Aston Villa (16:30) Chelsea v Liverpool (16:30)
