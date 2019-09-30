Premier League Results
Sep 30 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Monday (start times are BST) Manchester United (1) 1 Arsenal (0) 1 Saturday, October 5 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (1230/1130) Burnley v Everton (1500/1400) Liverpool v Leicester City (1500/1400) Norwich City v Aston Villa (1500/1400) Watford v Sheffield United (1500/1400) West Ham United v Crystal Palace (1730/1630)
