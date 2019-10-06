Premier League Results

Oct 6 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth in play Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers in play Southampton (1) 1 Chelsea (3) 4 Newcastle United v Manchester United (16:30)

Oct 6 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth in play Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers in play Southampton (1) 1 Chelsea (3) 4 Newcastle United v Manchester United (16:30)