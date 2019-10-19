Premier League Results
Oct 19 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Everton (1) 2 West Ham United (0) 0 AFC Bournemouth v Norwich City (15:00) Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00) Chelsea v Newcastle United (15:00) Leicester City v Burnley (15:00) Tottenham Hotspur v Watford (15:00) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton (15:00) Crystal Palace v Manchester City (17:30) Sunday, October 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester United v Liverpool (1630/1530) Monday, October 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) Sheffield United v Arsenal (2000/1900)