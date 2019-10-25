Premier League Results
Oct 25 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Friday (start times are BST) Southampton (0) 0 Leicester City (5) 9 Saturday, October 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester City v Aston Villa (1230/1130) Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton (1500/1400) Watford v AFC Bournemouth (1500/1400) West Ham United v
Oct 25 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Friday (start times are BST) Southampton (0) 0 Leicester City (5) 9 Saturday, October 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester City v Aston Villa (1230/1130) Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton (1500/1400) Watford v AFC Bournemouth (1500/1400) West Ham United v Sheffield United (1500/1400) Burnley v Chelsea (1730/1630) Sunday, October 27 fixtures (BST/GMT) Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500/1400) Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1730/1630) Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (1730/1630) Norwich City v Manchester United (1730/1630)