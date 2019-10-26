Premier League Results
Oct 26 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Manchester City (0) 3 Aston Villa (0) 0 Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton (15:00) Watford v AFC Bournemouth (15:00) West Ham United v Sheffield United (15:00) Burnley v Chelsea (17:30) Sunday, October 27 fixtures (BST/GMT) Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500/1400) Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1730/1630) Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (1730/1630) Norwich City v Manchester United (1730/1630)
