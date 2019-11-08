Premier League Results
Nov 8 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Friday (start times are BST) Norwich City (0) 0 Watford (1) 2 Saturday, November 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) Chelsea v Crystal Palace (1230) Burnley v West Ham United (1500) Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth (1500) Southampton v Everton (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United (1500) Leicester City v Arsenal (1730) Sunday, November 10 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion (1400) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa (1400) Liverpool v Manchester City (1630)