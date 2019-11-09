Premier League Results
Nov 9 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Chelsea (0) 2 Crystal Palace (0) 0 Burnley v West Ham United (15:00) Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth (15:00) Southampton v Everton (15:00) Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United (15:00) Leicester City v Arsenal (17:30) Sunday, November 10 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion (1400) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa (1400) Liverpool v Manchester City (1630)
