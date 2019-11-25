Premier League Results
Nov 25 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Monday (start times are BST) Aston Villa (2) 2 Newcastle United (0) 0 Saturday, November 30 fixtures (BST/GMT) Newcastle United v Manchester City (1230) Burnley v Crystal Palace (1500) Chelsea v West Ham United (1500) Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth (1500) Southampton v Watford (1730)
