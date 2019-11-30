Premier League Results
Nov 30 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Newcastle United (1) 2 Manchester City (1) 2 Burnley v Crystal Palace (15:00) Chelsea v West Ham United (15:00) Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00) Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth (15:00) Southampton v Watford (17:30) Sunday, December 1 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v Arsenal (1400) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United (1400) Leicester City v Everton (1630) Manchester United v Aston Villa (1630) Tuesday, December 3 fixtures (BST/GMT) Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth (1930) Burnley v Manchester City (2015) Wednesday, December 4 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leicester City v Watford (1930) Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (1930) Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United (1930) Chelsea v Aston Villa (1930) Southampton v Norwich City (1930) Liverpool v Everton (2015) Thursday, December 5 fixtures (BST/GMT) Sheffield United v Newcastle United (1930) Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion (2015)