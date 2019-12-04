Premier League Results
Dec 4 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Wednesday (start times are BST) Leicester City v Watford in play Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur in play Wolverhampton Wanderers (1) 2 West Ham United (0) 0 Chelsea v Aston Villa in play Southampton v Norwich City in play Liverpool v Everton in play Thursday, December 5 fixtures (BST/GMT) Sheffield United v Newcastle United (1930) Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion (2015) Saturday, December 7 fixtures (BST/GMT) Everton v Chelsea (1230) AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (1500) Watford v Crystal Palace (1500) Manchester City v Manchester United (1730) Sunday, December 8 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Leicester City (1400) Newcastle United v Southampton (1400) Norwich City v Sheffield United (1400) Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1630) Monday, December 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Arsenal (2000)