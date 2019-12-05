Premier League Results
Dec 5 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Thursday (start times are BST) Sheffield United (0) 0 Newcastle United (1) 2 Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion in play Saturday, December 7 fixtures (BST/GMT) Everton v Chelsea (1230) AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (1500) Watford v Crystal Palace (1500) Manchester City v Manchester United (1730) Sunday, December 8 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Leicester City (1400) Newcastle United v Southampton (1400) Norwich City v Sheffield United (1400) Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1630) Monday, December 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Arsenal (2000)