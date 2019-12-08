Premier League Results
Dec 8 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Aston Villa (1) 1 Leicester City (2) 4 Newcastle United v Southampton in play Norwich City (1) 1 Sheffield United (0) 2 Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers (16:30) Monday, December 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Arsenal (2000)
