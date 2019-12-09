Premier League Results
Dec 9 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Monday (start times are BST) West Ham United (1) 1 Arsenal (0) 3 Saturday, December 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) Liverpool v Watford (1230) Burnley v Newcastle United (1500) Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth (1500) Leicester City v Norwich City (1500) Sheffield United v Aston Villa (1500) Southampton v West Ham United (1730)
