Premier League Results
Dec 21 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Everton (0) 0 Arsenal (0) 0 AFC Bournemouth v Burnley (15:00) Aston Villa v Southampton (15:00) Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United (15:00) Newcastle United v Crystal Palace (15:00) Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (15:00) Manchester City v Leicester City (17:30) Sunday, December 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Manchester United (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (1630) Thursday, December 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion (1230) AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal (1500) Aston Villa v Norwich City (1500) Chelsea v Southampton (1500) Crystal Palace v West Ham United (1500) Everton v Burnley (1500) Sheffield United v Watford (1500) Manchester United v Newcastle United (1730) Leicester City v Liverpool (2000)