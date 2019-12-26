Premier League Results
Dec 26 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Thursday (start times are BST) Tottenham Hotspur (0) 2 Brighton & Hove Albion (1) 1 AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal (15:00) Aston Villa v Norwich City (15:00) Chelsea v Southampton (15:00) Crystal Palace v West Ham United (15:00) Everton v Burnley (15:00) Sheffield United v Watford (15:00) Manchester United v Newcastle United (17:30) Leicester City v Liverpool (20:00) Friday, December 27 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (1945) Saturday, December 28 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth (1230) Newcastle United v Everton (1500) Southampton v Crystal Palace (1500) Watford v Aston Villa (1500) Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur (1730) West Ham United v Leicester City (1730) Burnley v Manchester United (1945) Sunday, December 29 fixtures (BST/GMT) Arsenal v Chelsea (1400) Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1630) Manchester City v Sheffield United (1800)