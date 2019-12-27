Premier League Results
Dec 27 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Friday (start times are BST) Wolverhampton Wanderers (0) 3 Manchester City (1) 2 Saturday, December 28 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth (1230) Newcastle United v Everton (1500) Southampton v Crystal Palace (1500) Watford v
Dec 27 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Friday (start times are BST) Wolverhampton Wanderers (0) 3 Manchester City (1) 2 Saturday, December 28 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth (1230) Newcastle United v Everton (1500) Southampton v Crystal Palace (1500) Watford v Aston Villa (1500) Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur (1730) West Ham United v Leicester City (1730) Burnley v Manchester United (1945) Sunday, December 29 fixtures (BST/GMT) Arsenal v Chelsea (1400) Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1630) Manchester City v Sheffield United (1800) Wednesday, January 1 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea (1230) Burnley v Aston Villa (1230) Newcastle United v Leicester City (1500) Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1500) Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500) Manchester City v Everton (1730) Norwich City v Crystal Palace (1730) West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth (1730) Arsenal v Manchester United (2000)