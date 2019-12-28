Premier League Results
Dec 28 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Brighton & Hove Albion (1) 2 AFC Bournemouth (0) 0 Newcastle United v Everton (15:00) Southampton v Crystal Palace (15:00) Watford v Aston Villa (15:00) Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur (17:30) West Ham United v Leicester City (17:30) Burnley v Manchester United (19:45) Sunday, December 29 fixtures (BST/GMT) Arsenal v Chelsea (1400) Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1630) Manchester City v Sheffield United (1800) Wednesday, January 1 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea (1230) Burnley v Aston Villa (1230) Newcastle United v Leicester City (1500) Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1500) Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500) Manchester City v Everton (1730) Norwich City v Crystal Palace (1730) West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth (1730) Arsenal v Manchester United (2000) Thursday, January 2 fixtures (BST/GMT) Liverpool v Sheffield United (2000)