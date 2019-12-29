Premier League Results
Dec 29 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Arsenal (1) 1 Chelsea (0) 2 Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers (16:30) Manchester City v Sheffield United (18:00) Wednesday, January 1 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea (1230) Burnley v Aston Villa (1230) Newcastle United v Leicester City (1500) Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1500) Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500) Manchester City v Everton (1730) Norwich City v Crystal Palace (1730) West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth (1730) Arsenal v Manchester United (2000) Thursday, January 2 fixtures (BST/GMT) Liverpool v Sheffield United (2000)