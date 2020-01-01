Premier League Results
Jan 1 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Wednesday (start times are BST) Brighton & Hove Albion (0) 1 Chelsea (1) 1 Burnley v Aston Villa in play Newcastle United v Leicester City (15:00) Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (15:00) Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers (15:00) Manchester City v Everton (17:30) Norwich City v Crystal Palace (17:30) West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth (17:30) Arsenal v Manchester United (20:00) Thursday, January 2 fixtures (BST/GMT) Liverpool v Sheffield United (2000)