Premier League Results
Jan 10 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Friday (start times are BST) Sheffield United (0) 1 West Ham United (0) 0 Saturday, January 11 fixtures (BST/GMT) Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1230) Chelsea v Burnley (1500) Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500) Leicester City v
Jan 10 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Friday (start times are BST) Sheffield United (0) 1 West Ham United (0) 0 Saturday, January 11 fixtures (BST/GMT) Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1230) Chelsea v Burnley (1500) Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500) Leicester City v Southampton (1500) Manchester United v Norwich City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (1730) Sunday, January 12 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Watford (1400) Aston Villa v Manchester City (1630)