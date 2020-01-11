Premier League Results
Jan 11 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Crystal Palace (0) 1 Arsenal (1) 1 Chelsea v Burnley (15:00) Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00) Leicester City v Southampton (15:00) Manchester United v Norwich City (15:00) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United (15:00) Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (17:30) Sunday, January 12 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Watford (1400) Aston Villa v Manchester City (1630)