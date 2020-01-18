Premier League Results
Jan 18 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Watford (0) 0 Tottenham Hotspur (0) 0 Arsenal v Sheffield United (15:00) Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa (15:00) Manchester City v Crystal Palace (15:00) Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth (15:00) Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers (15:00) West Ham United v Everton (15:00) Newcastle United v Chelsea (17:30) Sunday, January 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Leicester City (1400) Liverpool v Manchester United (1630) Tuesday, January 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion (1930) Aston Villa v Watford (1930) Everton v Newcastle United (1930) Sheffield United v Manchester City (1930) Crystal Palace v Southampton (1930) Chelsea v Arsenal (2015) Wednesday, January 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leicester City v West Ham United (1930) Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City (1930) Manchester United v Burnley (2015) Thursday, January 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool (2000)