Premier League Results
Jan 21 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Tuesday (start times are BST) AFC Bournemouth (2) 3 Brighton & Hove Albion (0) 1 Aston Villa v Watford in play Everton v Newcastle United in play Sheffield United v Manchester City in play Crystal Palace v Southampton in play Chelsea v Arsenal in play Wednesday, January 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leicester City v West Ham United (1930) Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City (1930) Manchester United v Burnley (2015) Thursday, January 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool (2000)