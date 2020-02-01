Premier League Results
Feb 1 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Leicester City (0) 2 Chelsea (0) 2 AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa (15:00) Crystal Palace v Sheffield United (15:00) Liverpool v Southampton (15:00) Newcastle United v Norwich City (15:00) Watford v Everton (15:00) West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00) Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (17:30) Sunday, February 2 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Arsenal (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1630)