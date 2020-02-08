Premier League Results
Feb 8 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Everton (1) 3 Crystal Palace (0) 1 Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford (17:30) Sunday, February 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) Sheffield United v AFC Bournemouth (1400) Manchester City v West Ham United (1630)
