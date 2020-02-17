Premier League Results
Feb 17 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Monday (start times are BST) Chelsea (0) 0 Manchester United (1) 2 Wednesday, February 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester City v West Ham United (1930) Saturday, February 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1230) Burnley v AFC Bournemouth (1500) Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (1500) Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500) Southampton v Aston Villa (1500) Leicester City v Manchester City (1730)