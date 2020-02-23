Premier League Results
Feb 23 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Manchester United (1) 3 Watford (0) 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City in play Arsenal v Everton (16:30) Monday, February 24 fixtures (BST/GMT) Liverpool v West Ham United (2000) Friday, February 28 fixtures (BST/GMT)
Feb 23 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Manchester United (1) 3 Watford (0) 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City in play Arsenal v Everton (16:30) Monday, February 24 fixtures (BST/GMT) Liverpool v West Ham United (2000) Friday, February 28 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v Leicester City (2000)