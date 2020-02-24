Premier League Results
Feb 24 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Monday (start times are BST) Liverpool (1) 3 West Ham United (1) 2 Friday, February 28 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v Leicester City (2000) Saturday, February 29 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Sheffield United -postponed Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace (1230) AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea (1500) Newcastle United v Burnley (1500) West Ham United v Southampton (1500) Watford v Liverpool (1730)