Premier League Results
Feb 28 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Friday (start times are BST) Norwich City (0) 1 Leicester City (0) 0 Sunday, March 1 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester City v Arsenal -postponed Everton v Manchester United (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400)
