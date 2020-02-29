Premier League Results
Feb 29 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Brighton & Hove Albion (0) 0 Crystal Palace (0) 1 AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea (15:00) Newcastle United v Burnley (15:00) West Ham United v Southampton (15:00) Watford v Liverpool
Feb 29 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Brighton & Hove Albion (0) 0 Crystal Palace (0) 1 AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea (15:00) Newcastle United v Burnley (15:00) West Ham United v Southampton (15:00) Watford v Liverpool (17:30)