Premier League Results
Mar 7 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Liverpool (2) 2 AFC Bournemouth (1) 1 Arsenal v West Ham United (15:00) Crystal Palace v Watford (15:00) Sheffield United v Norwich City (15:00) Southampton v Newcastle United (15:00) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00) Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (17:30) Sunday, March 8 fixtures (BST/GMT) Chelsea v Everton (1400) Manchester United v Manchester City (1630) Monday, March 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leicester City v Aston Villa (2000) Wednesday, March 11 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester City v Arsenal (1930)