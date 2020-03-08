Premier League Results
Mar 8 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Chelsea (2) 4 Everton (0) 0 Manchester United v Manchester City (16:30) Monday, March 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leicester City v Aston Villa (2000) Wednesday, March 11 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester City v Arsenal (1930)
