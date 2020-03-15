Premier League Results
Mar 15 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Monday (start times are BST) Everton v Liverpool postponed Friday, March 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United -postponed Saturday, March 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Watford -postponed Chelsea v Manchester City -postponed Liverpool v Crystal Palace -postponed Newcastle United v Aston Villa -postponed Norwich City v Everton -postponed