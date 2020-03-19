Premier League Results
Mar 19 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Premier League on Friday (start times are BST) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United postponed Saturday, March 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Watford -postponed Chelsea v Manchester City -postponed Liverpool v Crystal Palace -postponed Newcastle United v Aston Villa -postponed Norwich City v Everton -postponed Sunday, March 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion -postponed Manchester United v Sheffield United -postponed Southampton v Arsenal -postponed Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth -postponed